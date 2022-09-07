Dolphins injury report: 11 players listed ahead of Patriots game

As they ready for their Saturday afternoon battle with the New England Patriots, the Miami Dolphins held practice on Wednesday and released their first injury report of the season.

11 players were listed as limited participants during the first practice of the week, but left tackle Terron Armstead (rest), linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) were not dealing with injuries.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (quad), running backs Chase Edmonds (groin), Myles Gaskin (neck) and Salvon Ahmed (heel), fullback Alec Ingold (hamstring), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), cornerback Nik Needham (quad) and safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) have all been dealing with injuries, and their status is unknown for the game.

Head coach Mike McDaniel has been positive regarding Waddle’s injury, so that’s a good sign.

Needham’s may be the most important here with Byron Jones (leg) missing the first four games on PUP.

