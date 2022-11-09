Dolphins injury report: 10 players listed ahead of Browns game

In preparation for their Week 10 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, the Miami Dolphins held their first practice of the week on Wednesday at the Baptist Health Training Complex.

Miami listed 10 players on their first injury report.

Non-participants included offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (ankle/calf), tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol) and cornerback Xavien Howard (veteran rest).

Four players were listed as limited – tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), tight end Tanner Conner (knee) and wide receiver River Cracraft (illness).

There were two players listed as full participants – wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand).

This is great news for Mike McDaniel’s team, as they had 21 players listed last Wednesday.

