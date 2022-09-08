Dolphins injury report: 1 player added, 3 upgraded

The Miami Dolphins held their second practice of the week on Thursday in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon matchup with the New England Patriots.

Only one player was added to the report who wasn’t listed on Wednesday – defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), whose participation was limited.

Running backs Chase Edmonds (groin) and Myles Gaskin (neck), as well as wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (quad), were all upgraded from limited participants on Wednesday to full participants on Thursday.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (rest), linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (illness) were still listed as limited with their non-injury situations.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), fullback Alec Ingold (hamstring), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), cornerback Nik Needham (quad) and safety Eric Rowe (pectoral) remained limited as well, and it’s unknown if any of them will be unavailable for the game.

