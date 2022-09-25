Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion.

Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.

This is great news, as Miami needs him if they want to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills. On top of that, they have a Thursday night matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals coming up. If he had still been in concussion protocol heading into the week, it would’ve been a quick turnaround to see him cleared.

