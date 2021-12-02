Dolphins injury update: Phillip Lindsay downgraded to DNP on Thursday

The Miami Dolphins held a walkthrough on Thursday for their second practice of the week ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

On Wednesday’s report, right tackle Jesse Davis, cornerback Xavien Howard, and cornerback Byron Jones were all listed with varying levels of activity for veteran rest. All of them were removed from the list Thursday, leaving just nine players.

The only other change in participation level was running back Phillip Lindsay (ankle) who was downgraded from limited to not participating. This is bad news for a running back room that seemed to benefit from having Lindsay out there last week. Hopefully, this isn’t something that’s too serious.

Lindsay joined cornerback Trill Williams (hamstring) who did not participate once again.

Four players were limited on Thursday, including guard Robert Hunt (back), safety Brandon Jones (ankle/elbow), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (hip), and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee).

Safety Jevon Holland (ankle), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (glute), and wide receiver Preston Williams (knee) all participated fully.

Just because the Giants have struggled through the first 12 weeks doesn’t mean the Dolphins have an easy win. Miami will need to get these guys healthy as soon as possible if they want to keep their winning streak.