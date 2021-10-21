Dolphins injury update: No changes from Wednesday, 14 players still hampered

After a walk-through on Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins held a full practice on Thursday as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons at home.

Despite the level of difficulty in practice sessions increasing, Brian Flores’ team had no changes from Wednesday’s injury report. The team still has 14 players who are dealing with various ailments.

Only two players, tight end Adam Shaheen (knee) and linebacker Elandon Roberts (throat), practiced fully.

The list of players who were limited in practice included quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), running back Malcolm Brown (ribs), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), wide receiver Preston Williams (groin), left guard Austin Jackson (shoulder), center Greg Mancz (groin), defensive tackle John Jenkins (knees), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles/groin), and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).

Seeing all of these guys dealing with something is concerning. A majority of them will likely play, but with Atlanta only listing three players on their report, the Dolphins may be outmanned.