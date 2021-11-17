Dolphins injury update: Christian Wilkins did not participate Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins released their first injury report of the week following their practice on Wednesday, and it contained some bad news.

Nine players were listed on the report with two not participating. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (quad) and defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe) did not practice. If Wilkins isn’t able to go Sunday, this could be a huge loss for the Dolphins’ defense, as he was playing his best football.

Three players were listed as limited participants on Wednesday including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left finger), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (back).

Tagovailoa and Jones have been on the report in recent weeks, so that’s not new information. Everyone has said Tagovailoa is progressing well, but it’s still a situation to monitor. Van Ginkel’s injury, on the other hand, is new, and losing him would be a large hole to fill with the linebacker playing 65% of the defensive snaps this season.

Linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (knee), guard Robert Jones (wrist), and tight end Adam Shaheen (shoulder) were all full participants as well, though none of these appear to be all that serious.