Dolphins injury update: Byron Jones absent from Wednesday’s practice

The Miami Dolphins were without one of their top cornerbacks in practice on Wednesday, as they gear up for their Week 5 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Byron Jones did not participate due to both a quadricep injury and an Achilles injury. Jones left Sunday’s game against the Colts, so it’s no surprise to see his name on the list.

If Jones is unable to go against Tampa Bay, this will be a huge hit for Miami’s defense. Bruce Arians’ offense features three immensely talented receivers who could go off at any time, so they will need all the help they can get.

While the Dolphins do have two solid corners behind Jones on the depth chart in Nik Needham and Justin Coleman, missing one of the game’s top corners will hurt tremendously.

Both wideout DeVante Parker and tight end Adam Shaheen were listed as limited on Wednesday’s report with a shoulder and neck, respectively.

Full participants who are still dealing with injuries included cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).