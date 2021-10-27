Dolphins injury update: 9 players limited for Wednesday walk-through

The Miami Dolphins held a walk-through on Wednesday as they prepare for their Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills. Because of the nature of the walk-through, all of the participation levels from the injury report were estimated by the team.

Four players have come off the report from last week including left guard Austin Jackson (shoulder), defensive tackle John Jenkins (knees), wide receiver Preston Williams (groin), and tight end Adam Shaheen (knee).

10 players listed on Wednesday are carryovers from Week 7 including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ribs), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), quarterback Jacoby Brissett (hamstring), cornerback Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles/groin), center Greg Mancz (groin), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (ankle), cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), and linebacker Elandon Roberts (shoulder).

There were also two new injuries listed on the report: linebacker Jerome Baker (knee) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (ribs).

Of all 12 players dealing with an injury on Wednesday, everyone was estimated to be limited participants with the exception of Tagovailoa, Brissett, and Sieler who were all listed as full.

With the Bills hosting the Dolphins this week, Brian Flores’ team will need as many playmakers as they can get on the field.