Dolphins injury update: 5 Dolphins remain on Wednesday’s report

For the second-straight day, the Miami Dolphins held a walk-through as they prep for their Thursday night game against the top team in the AFC North, the Baltimore Ravens.

There were no changes made between Monday and Tuesday to the Dolphins injury report, as five players appeared on the report.

Only one player, center Greg Mancz (ankle), was listed as a non-participant. Mancz left during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Texans and was replaced by Austin Reiter.

Four players were listed as limited, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left finger), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), safety Brandon Jones (ankle), and defensive back Elijah Campbell (toe).

Head coach Brian Flores had said that Tagovailoa is still working to get back this week, but, if the game were to happen Tuesday, Jacoby Brissett would be the starter.