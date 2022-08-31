Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster to start the 2022 season

The Miami Dolphins have been extremely active this week, as they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols to have 53 players on their roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

With all of these moves, came a few surprises, as there were some veterans that didn’t end up making the team and some rookies who stayed around.

While there will almost certainly be changes in the coming days with waiver claims or signings, this is the first look at the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season.

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa

Teddy Bridgewater

Skylar Thompson

Running back/Fullback

Chase Edmonds

Raheem Mostert

Myles Gaskin

Salvon Ahmed

Alec Ingold

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Cedrick Wilson Jr.

Erik Ezukanma

Trent Sherfield

Tight end

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

Tanner Conner

Offensive line

Terron Armstead

Liam Eichenberg

Connor Williams

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Greg Little

Michael Deiter

Robert Jones

Defensive line

Emmanuel Ogbah

Christian Wilkins

Zach Sieler

Trey Flowers

Raekwon Davis

John Jenkins

Linebacker

Jerome Baker

Jaelan Phillips

Melvin Ingram

Elandon Roberts

Andrew Van Ginkel

Sam Eguavoen

Duke Riley

Channing Tindall

Cornerback

Xavien Howard

Nik Needham

Keion Crossen

Noah Igbinoghene

Elijah Campbell

Kader Kohou

Safety

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Clayton Fejedelem

Specialist

Jason Sanders

Thomas Morstead

Blake Ferguson

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire