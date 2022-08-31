Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster to start the 2022 season
The Miami Dolphins have been extremely active this week, as they’ve followed the NFL’s protocols to have 53 players on their roster by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
With all of these moves, came a few surprises, as there were some veterans that didn’t end up making the team and some rookies who stayed around.
While there will almost certainly be changes in the coming days with waiver claims or signings, this is the first look at the Dolphins’ initial 53-man roster heading into the 2022 season.
Quarterback
Tua Tagovailoa
Teddy Bridgewater
Skylar Thompson
Running back/Fullback
Chase Edmonds
Raheem Mostert
Myles Gaskin
Salvon Ahmed
Alec Ingold
Wide receiver
Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle
Cedrick Wilson Jr.
Erik Ezukanma
Trent Sherfield
Tight end
Mike Gesicki
Durham Smythe
Hunter Long
Cethan Carter
Tanner Conner
Offensive line
Terron Armstead
Liam Eichenberg
Connor Williams
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Greg Little
Michael Deiter
Robert Jones
Defensive line
Emmanuel Ogbah
Christian Wilkins
Zach Sieler
Trey Flowers
Raekwon Davis
John Jenkins
Linebacker
Jerome Baker
Jaelan Phillips
Melvin Ingram
Elandon Roberts
Andrew Van Ginkel
Sam Eguavoen
Duke Riley
Channing Tindall
Cornerback
Xavien Howard
Nik Needham
Keion Crossen
Noah Igbinoghene
Elijah Campbell
Kader Kohou
Safety
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Eric Rowe
Clayton Fejedelem
Specialist
Jason Sanders
Thomas Morstead
Blake Ferguson