Dolphins inactives vs. Bills Week 8: DeVante Parker in, Jerome Baker out

The Miami Dolphins have released their inactives for their Week 8 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, and, for the first time in weeks, wide receiver DeVante Parker’s name is not on the list.

Parker, who has been dealing with a hamstring, hasn’t played since Week 4 against the Colts. With the Bills’ defense being one of the best in the league, Tua Tagovailoa is going to need as many weapons as he can get to compete.

Unfortunately, Miami will be without linebacker Jerome Baker who suffered a knee injury during last week’s contest vs. the Falcons. It was reported after the game that the injury isn’t considered to be a serious one, so Baker may just miss a week before he gets back on the field.

Other inactives this week include defensive back Trill Williams, wide receiver Preston Williams, safety Sheldrick Redwine, tackle Greg Little, tight end Hunter Long, and defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Brian Flores’ offense gets back center Greg Mancz who missed last week and was replaced by Austin Reiter. The offensive line will have their hands full Sunday, so having Mancz healthy will be important.

Miami kicks off against Buffalo on Sunday at 1 p.m.