Dolphins take Houston tackle Patrick Paul in second round of NFL draft

MIAMI GARDENS — After the edge defender Thursday came the offensive tackle Friday for the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins selected Houston’s Patrick Paul in the second round of the NFL draft, pick No. 55.

At 6-foot-7 1/2 and 331 pounds, Paul is an experienced left tackle who was first-team All-American Athletic Conference three years running.

Paul tested well at the NFL scouting combine, running a 5.13-second 40-yard dash and bench pressing 30 reps. He is scouted as having pass-blocking skills that are ahead of his run blocking.

“He was the highest-rated player on our board left,” Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said of the team’s mindset once on the clock.

Grier and coach Mike McDaniel noted an exuberance from Paul in the team’s multiple interactions with him between the Senior Bowl, combine and a visit at team facilities.

With Terron Armstead already contemplating retirement this offseason, Paul could be a potential replacement in the future at left tackle.

Grier said he feels comfortable having Paul swing at both left and right tackle. The Dolphins are set with starters for 2024 with Armstead on the left side and Austin Jackson at right tackle. They also have veteran swing tackle Kendall Lamm returning next season.

After eight offensive tackles were taken in the first round of the draft Thursday, Paul was the first one selected in the second round. It began a run on offensive tackles, with Notre Dame’s Blake Fisher, Washington’s Roger Rosengarten and BYU’s Kingsley Suamataia taken within eight picks to follow.

Paul is the brother of Washington Commanders guard Chris Paul.

Thursday night, Miami kicked off its draft with Penn State edge rusher Chop Robinson as the No. 21 pick.

Currently without a third- or fourth-round pick in their 2024 draft, the Dolphins have 103 selections between picks, next going at No. 158 in the fifth round Saturday. After that, they have two picks in the sixth round and a seventh-rounder.

Grier said they still will look into trading into a Day 2 pick. The Dolphins are without a third-round selection as part of the penalty from tampering violations with quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton.

Miami’s second-round pick was announced by Dolphins great offensive lineman Richmond Webb.

This story will be updated.