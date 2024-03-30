Dolphins hosting CFL Rookie of the Year for an NFL draft top-30 visit

The 2024 NFL draft is less than a month away, so all 32 teams, including the Miami Dolphins, are beginning to have some prospects in for pre-draft visits to get to know about them before they have a chance to select them.

On Friday, NZone Sports Management Agency announced that their client, cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers, will visit the Dolphins on April 1.

Stiggers, 22, played Fan Controlled Football in 2022 before signing with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League for 2023.

In 16 regular season games for Toronto, Stiggers recorded 56 total tackles and five interceptions. He was named an All-Star and the CFL’s equivalent of the Rookie of the Year.

According to Sports Illustrated, 29 teams attended his solo Pro Day.

Miami will likely be looking for secondary depth in this year’s selection process, so it wouldn’t be surprising at all for Stiggers to end up in South Florida after the seven-round event’s completion.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire