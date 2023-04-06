Cam Newton listed Tua Tagovailoa as a QB he would back up
Miami already has their backup, but in case of injuries there could be another option.
Miami already has their backup, but in case of injuries there could be another option.
Cam Newton listed a dozen quarterbacks he'd be willing to back up this season. Whether that feeling is reciprocated remains to be seen.
Tagovailoa will make $23.2 million on the option in 2024.
Newton last played eight games for the Panthers in 2021.
After being the laughingstock of the league for the first half of the season, Orlando got its first win at the most unlikely time last week. Can the Guardians keep it going?
Bettors are hoping for a repeat Masters champ.
As the 2023 Masters begins, change is in the air.
The first major championship of the year is finally here.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish the MLB week on a high note, zeroing in on the weekend matchup between the Rockies and Nationals.
It's Lampard's second stint in charge of Chelsea. He was fired from his job at Everton in January.
In 1986, wearing a yellow polo shirt, Jack Nicklaus produced one of golf's most iconic moments at the Masters.
Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald go pick by pick through Charles McDonald's latest 2023 NFL mock draft as they discuss the top prospects and their ideal landing spots.
NASCAR's current TV deal is up at the end of the 2024 season. NASCAR teams receive 25% of the TV money from Fox and NBC.
Kaulig and Hendrick were both penalized in March for what appear to be very similar infractions.
With the fantasy hockey season coming to an end, there's no better time to take an early glimpse at what the first round of next season's drafts could look like.
Let's fade a LIV player and root for an ace.
This MVP race is an extremely close call, and that should be fun.
Will Zalatoris has a great Masters history, but his recent form makes him a H2H fade.
Former super flyweight champion Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez fights for a flyweight championship on Saturday when he meets Christian Gonzalez in San Antonio.
Wahl was honored with a title card before the closing credits, and his book 'The Beckham Experiment' made a brief cameo in the episode.
The Lakers have been playing well for a few weeks.