Dolphins host Shaquem Griffin on free-agent visit

The Miami Dolphins are hosting former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin on a free-agent visit on Friday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

Former #Seahawks LB Shaquem Griffin is visiting the #Dolphins today, per source. An intriguing potential addition for Miami before players report to camp next week. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 23, 2021

Earlier this offseason, the Seahawks decided not to offer the linebacker his restricted free agent tender. That came just days after his twin brother, Shaquill, who also played in Seattle, signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

RFAs who aren’t tendered by the deadline automatically become unrestricted free agents.

In May, NFL Network reported “multiple teams” had interest in signing Griffin, however, he remains a free agent. He has had free-agent visits with other teams this offseason, including the Denver Broncos, who had him in for a tryout during their minicamp.

After overcoming the odds of having a hand amputated as a child, Griffin cracked the NFL and was a fifth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2018. Griffin has mostly played a depth and special teams role in his career thus far.

