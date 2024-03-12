Dolphins to host former Bills DB Siran Neal for a visit

The Miami Dolphins entered free agency with a need for some help on special teams with their two aces, Justin Bethel and Keion Crossen, on the market.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe revealed that the Dolphins are meeting with former Buffalo Bills defensive back Siran Neal, who could provide some assistance in the third phase of the game.

Neal, 29, was originally selected by the Bills in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft following his collegiate career at Jacksonville State.

Since then, he’s appeared in 97 games for Buffalo, recording 115 tackles (four for a loss), five passes defensed, three quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Neal has never played more the 18% of his team’s defensive snaps, but he’s been a steady force on special teams, playing at least 57% every season.

