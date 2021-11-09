Dolphins hold steady in USA TODAY’s Week 10 power rankings despite the win

The Miami Dolphins won their second game of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans, ending their seven-game losing streak. However, even with the victory, the Dolphins have not moved in USA TODAY’s weekly power rankings written by Nate Davis.

Brian Flores’ team remained as the 30th-ranked team in the NFL, according to Davis. The win wasn’t impressive enough to move them up at all, and that’s not wrong considering the opponent and how sloppy the Dolphins played to move them up at all. If you turn the ball over five times in a game, you can’t possibly expect to be thought of positively.

Here’s what Davis wrote about Miami:

“How bad are they at running the ball and/or blocking for their backs? Myles Gaskin carried 20 times Sunday … for 34 yards. Needless to say, Miami ranks last in the league rushing the ball.”

He hits it right on the head. When you’re starting quarterback is out, it’s only natural to lean on the run more often. Miami’s offensive line has been so atrocious, however, that they can’t get any push on runs and can’t give the quarterback enough time to constantly make plays when they decide to pass.

If they play like they did in that game against Baltimore on Thursday, the Dolphins are in for a long night.