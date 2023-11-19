Dolphins hold on, move to 7-3 with 20-13 victory over Raiders

The Raiders gave the Dolphins about all they could handle, but Miami's defense came through to give the club a 20-13 victory.

The Dolphins had three turnovers but equalized that number with three takeaways on defense — including one to seal the victory.

Las Vegas had three chances to tie the game in the fourth quarter but couldn't get the ball into the end zone. Down 20-13, the Raiders went for it on fourth-and-2 in Miami territory with about 8:30 left in the fourth quarter but Aidan O’Connell’s deep pass fell incomplete.

With another chance on fourth down in Miami territory with 3:12 left, Jaelan Phillips intercepted O’Connell as he desperately tried to throw a ball to avoid getting sacked.

The Raiders had one last chance inside two minutes with no timeouts remaining, and got into Miami territory with O’Connell hitting Davante Adams for 20 yards on third-and-6. But a couple of plays later, Jalen Ramsey intercepted an O’Connell deep pass to seal the victory.

O’Connell finished 24-of-41 for 271 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

On the other side, Tua Tagovailoa completed 25-of-39 passes for 325 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also lost a fumble.

Tyreek Hill caught 10 passes on 11 targets for 146 yards with a TD. He briefly left the game for a hand injury, but came back and continued to dominate. His 38-yard touchdown in the first quarter gave the Dolphins a 7-3 lead.

While Miami finished with 21 first downs and 422 yards, the club was only 3-of-11 on third down.

Running back De’Von Achane was in the game in the first quarter, but he had to exit due to a knee injury. He did not return.

Phillips had a game that might land him defensive player of the week, as he recorded 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss, and an interception.

Now at 7-3, the Dolphins have a quicker turnaround for next week, as they'll play the Jets on Friday.

The 5-6 Raiders will host the Chiefs in Week 12.