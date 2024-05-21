Dolphins to hold joint practices with 3 teams in August

The Miami Dolphins will face the Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a trio of preseason games in August and will hold joint practices with each of those opponents, head coach Mike McDaniel revealed Tuesday.

Per the collective bargaining agreement, the maximum amount of joint practices that can be held by a team in a year is four. McDaniel said the Dolphins will hold two practices with the Falcons and one each with the Commanders and Buccaneers.

Mike McDaniel on the benefit of joint practices pic.twitter.com/hMU4R9lwqi — Alain Poupart (@PoupartNFL) May 21, 2024

“We have the opportunity to get a couple more valuable practice days against varied looks, varied techniques,” McDaniel told reporters Tuesday. “I think the intensity of practice, in general, is raised to a degree when you’re going against a fresh new opponent.”

The Dolphins will host three of those practices before home games against the Falcons and Commanders. The last session will happen in Tampa ahead of a preseason finale on the road against the Buccaneers.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire