Dolphins will hold 13 training camp practices open to public

Miami Dolphins fans have 13 opportunities to evaluate the team’s training camp roster up close and personal before the start of the exhibition season this year.

The Dolphins, which are coming off an 11-6 season that ended with a 26-7 wild-card playoff loss in Kansas City to the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, formally announced the first practice open to the public will be on July 28.

Miami will hold 11 practices open to the general public at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, which is adjacent to Hard Rock Stadium, and most of those sessions take place at 10:30 a.m.. But there is one practice, Aug. 2, that is private invite only, open to season-ticket holders.

And one practice on Aug. 3 that will take place inside Hard Rock Stadium at 11 a.m. That practice will likely be a controlled scrimmage based on history. There are also three practices — Aug. 6, Aug. 7, Aug. 15 — that will start at 10 a.m.

The practices open to the public are July 28-30, Aug. 1-3, Aug. 3-7, Aug. 12-15.

Keep in mind all practice times are subject to change, and could be canceled based on the weather, which routinely moves the team inside the indoor facility, and fans can not watch those sessions.

Last summer the Dolphins, which are trying to build on last year’s 11 win season, and end the franchise’s 24-year playoff win drought, had 10 practices open to the public.

The NFL announced Tuesday the reporting dates for rookies and veterans for all 32 teams, and the Dolphins dates will be July 16 for the rookies, and July 23 for the veterans. However, some of those days are used for physicals, orientations, team meetings and weight lifting, and a conditioning test.

The Dolphins will be conducting four joint practices this summer — the first of which is against the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 6-7 at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. Then with/against the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15 in Miami, and the final one is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 21 in Tampa. Those practices are also expected to be open to the public.

Each practice session will lead into Miami’s exhibition game against each of those preseason opponents.

The Dolphins will kickoff the exhibition season three weeks after the start of training camp by hosting the Falcons on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. Then Miami will host the Commanders on Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. before closing out the preseason on the road against the Buccaneers on Aug. 23 with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

All preseason games will be televised locally by CBS 4.

The roster must be trimmed down to the 53-players on Tuesday, Aug. 27, and from there Miami will begin preparation for the 2024 season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which will be played at Hard Rock Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sept. 8.

The Dolphins have the NFL’s eighth easiest regular season schedule, according to Sharp Football Analysis, which bases that on its projected win totals for each team.

Miami plays seven games against teams that made the postseason in 2023. Four other games are against opponents that played nearly all of 2023 without their starting quarterback (the Jets) or much of 2023 without their starting QB (Arizona and Cleveland).

Fans can secure tickets for training camp on the team website, via Ticketmaster beginning on Monday, July 8.

For ticket information contact 1-800-FINS-TIX.