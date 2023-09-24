Dolphins hit 70-point mark against baffled Broncos
The obvious question: Why were the Miami Dolphins passing when up 43 points on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Hard Rock?
The answer: Why not?
On a day when Tua Tagovailoa had more TD passes (4) than incompletions (3), Mike White came on in relief and found a wide-open Robbie Chosen for a 68-yard TD pass.
This touchdown was MADE IN BROWARD COUNTY@MikeWhiteQB ➡️ @chosen1ra pic.twitter.com/bDb6b9p9Ts
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2023
Guess you can never be too sure, as Marvin Mims Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a TD and Denver had closed within 63-20.
The problem with that is Miami then got the ball back.
And that was a problem for Denver as De’Von Archane scored on a 67-yard run to make it 70-20.