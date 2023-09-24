Dolphins hit 70-point mark against baffled Broncos

The obvious question: Why were the Miami Dolphins passing when up 43 points on the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Hard Rock?

The answer: Why not?

On a day when Tua Tagovailoa had more TD passes (4) than incompletions (3), Mike White came on in relief and found a wide-open Robbie Chosen for a 68-yard TD pass.

Guess you can never be too sure, as Marvin Mims Jr. returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a TD and Denver had closed within 63-20.

The problem with that is Miami then got the ball back.

And that was a problem for Denver as De’Von Archane scored on a 67-yard run to make it 70-20.

