Dolphins hiring Lions DB coach Brian Duker as secondary coach

Since hiring Anthony Weaver to run their defense, the Miami Dolphins have been working to fill out his staff working under him for the 2024 season.

On Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins are hiring Brian Duker to serve as their secondary coach/pass game coordinator.

Duker spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Lions, serving as the team’s defensive backs coach in 2023. In 2022, he worked with the safeties, and he was a defensive assistant in 2021. Prior to that, he worked with the Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

These roles were both held by Renaldo Hill in 2023 in his first season with the team. It will be interesting to see if Hill follows Vic Fangio to the Philadelphia Eagles, finds a new role with the Dolphins or goes elsewhere.

