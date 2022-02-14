Dolphins are hiring Frank Smith as their offensive coordinator

All three coordinator spots for the Miami Dolphins are now filled under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers run-game coordinator and offensive line coach Frank Smith to be their new offensive coordinator. Smith was one of three reported candidates for the job along with Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London and New Orleans Saints wide receivers coach Curtis Johnson.

Smith spent just one year with the Chargers but had been the tight ends coach for the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears prior to that as well as four years as the New Orleans Saints assistant offensive line coach.

McDaniel said during his introductory press conference that he plans on calling the plays, so Smith will be more relied on for coaching up an offense that struggled in 2021. He and new offensive line coach Matt Applebaum will likely both help the big men up front transition to a zone-blocking scheme as well.

While he won’t be the one signaling calls to the quarterback, Smith will probably be involved in the process, as McDaniel has frequently pointed out how important collaboration is to him.

