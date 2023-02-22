Dolphins hiring Eagles’ Joe Kasper as safeties coach

With Vic Famgio secured as their defensive coordinator, the Miami Dolphins are continuing to fill out the staff underneath the veteran coach.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Dolphins are hiring Joe Kasper as their new safeties coach, replacing Steve Gregory who was let go at the end of the season.

Kasper has spent the last two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ quality control coach after a three-year collegiate coaching stint at Duke.

He’ll work under Fangio and Renaldo Hill, who was recently hired as secondary coach and passing-game coordinator.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire