Dolphins hire two assistant coaches, working on deal with another

After hiring Frank Smith to be their offensive coordinator on Monday, the Miami Dolphins had all three coordinator positions filled.

On Tuesday they continued to find coaches to be assistants on their staff. According to Jason Kendall of The Athletic, Miami hired Atlanta Falcons assistant offensive line coach Chandler Henley.

Prior to following head coach Arthur Smith from Tennessee to Atlanta for one season, Henley spent three seasons as the Titans quality control coach. Henley and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel played together at Yale, explaining their relationship.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Miami is hiring Tyrone McKenzie to be their outside linebackers coach. McKenzie was a third-round pick by the New England Patriots back in 2009 and had a five-year career across three organizations, but he played in just 19 games.

McKenzie began coaching in 2017 with the Los Angeles Rams as the assistant special teams coach. He then spent two seasons as the Titans inside linebackers coach and one year as the Detroit Lions linebackers coach. McKenzie spent 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler also reported Tuesday night that the Dolphins were “working toward” bringing in Darrell Bevell as their pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Bevell had served as interim head coach in Jacksonville after Urban Meyer was fired.

Bevell has over 20 years of NFL coaching experience, mainly as an offensive coordinator. He’s worked with Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Matthew Stafford, so the Dolphins may be hoping he can help get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa.

