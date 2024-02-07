Dolphins to hire Ryan Crow as outside linebackers coach

The Dolphins have added another coach to their defensive staff.

Per Albert Breer of SI.com, Ryan Crow is joining Miami to be the team's outside linebackers' coach.

Crow spent the last six seasons with the Titans, coaching Tennessee’s outside linebackers from 2021-2023.

He was previously a defensive assistant and assistant special teams coach with the team.

Breer notes that Crow had also drawn interest from the Vikings, Giants, and Seahawks and is viewed as a potential future defensive coordinator.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports former outside linebackers coach Ryan Slowik will stay on the Dolphins staff but will be reassigned to a different position.