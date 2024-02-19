Dolphins to hire Ronnie Bradford as senior special teams assistant

The Dolphins are adding former NFL defensive back Ronnie Bradford to their coaching staff.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Bradford will be the team's senior special teams assistant. He was the defensive coordinator at the University of Montana in 2023.

Bradford was a Dolphins fourth-round pick in 1993, but he never played a game for the team. He was on the Broncos from 1993-1995 and spent a year with the Cardinals before a five-year run with the Falcons. He closed out his playing career with the Vikings in 2002 and began coaching with the Broncos the next year.

Bradford remained with Denver through 2008 and then spent time with the Chiefs before moving into the college ranks with Cal, Louisiana Tech, USC and Montana.