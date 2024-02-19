Dolphins hire Montana DC Ronnie Bradford as assistant coach

Earlier in the offseason, the Miami Dolphins moved on from several assistant coaches, including assistant special teams coach Brendan Farrell after five seasons.

Now, Miami has found someone to fill that open role, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported that the Dolphins are hiring Ronnie Bradford for the job.

Bradford, 53, started his NFL journey as a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 1993. While he failed to make the team, he ended up playing 10 seasons split between the Denver Broncos (1993-95), Arizona Cardinals (1996), Atlanta Falcons (1997-2001) and Minnesota Vikings (2002).

After retiring, Bradford move into coaching, working with the Broncos from (2003-08) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-10). Since then, he’s been coaching in college with California (2010-12), Lousiana Tech (2013-15), USC (2016-18), Montana (2021-23).

Last year, he served as Montana’s defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

What’s his connection to this year’s coaching staff? During the 2005 season, Bradford was the special teams coordinator for the Broncos. Current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was an intern for Denver at that time.

