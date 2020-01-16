Dolphins hire Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile

The Dolphins are hiring Michigan linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, according to multiple reports.

Campanile will have a job on the team’s defensive staff.

He spent only one season with Jim Harbaugh in Ann Arbor after three seasons at Boston College, including as the co-defensive coordinator in 2018.

Rutgers and Boston College both tried to hire Campanile as defensive coordinator.

Campanile, 37, played linebacker and safety at Rutgers.

He previously was receivers and tight ends coach at Rutgers and defensive coordinator at Don Bosco Prep in New Jersey.