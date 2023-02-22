Dolphins to hire Eagles’ defensive quality control Joe Kasper as new safeties coach

The Eagles are losing another assistant coach, as Tom Pelissero is reporting that Joe Kasper is leaving his job as defensive quality control coach, to accept a job coaching the safety position for the Miami Dolphins.

The #Dolphins are hiring #Eagles defensive quality control Joe Kasper as their new safeties coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2023

Kasper originally joined Philadelphia during the 2021 offseason after spending the previous three years working with the quarterbacks (2020) and defensive backs (2018-19) as a graduate assistant at Duke University.

During his stint with the Eagles, Kasper worked with the inside and outside linebackers on coverage technique.

In 2019, Duke’s defense ranked third in the ACC and 24th nationally in passing yards allowed per game.

Kasper also helped the Blue Devils rank fourth in the conference in passing yards allowed per game as well as fifth in pass efficiency defense during the 2018 season.

