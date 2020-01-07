Dolphins hire assistant coach from high school ranks

The Dolphins have reached into the high school ranks for their latest hire, but coach Brian Flores isn’t straying far from his Patriots roots in doing so.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins are hiring Curt Kuntz as a defensive backs coach.

Kuntz has no NFL experience, and has spent the last seven years at Struthers High School in Ohio.

That might not seem like a link to an NFL future, but that school occupies a special place. It’s the alma mater of Steve Belichick, the father of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. The school recently built a new athletics facility, called the Steve Belichick Complex, and Bill Belichick turned up on the Patriots’ team website wearing Struthers gear.

The Dolphins fired safeties coach Tony Oden after the season, and Kuntz is expected to worth with Josh Boyer, Miami’s cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator.