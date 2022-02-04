Here’s an update on the Dolphins’ head coaching search

With other teams making hires for their open head coaching positions, the Miami Dolphins are one of three teams (New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans) without someone to fill that role.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the two finalists for the Dolphins job, San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will have their second interviews with the team on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

There have been some questions throughout the week if the allegations made by former head coach Brian Flores would turn either of the finalists off from wanting the job, but that hasn’t seemed to be the case to this point.

With both interviews expected to be completed in the coming days, the Dolphins could make a decision, come to an agreement, and announce their next head coach by the start of next week.

List