Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel shares thoughts on the trajectory of his defense

Following their dominant 34-13 victory over the division-rival New York Jets on Friday, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about the trajectory of his team’s defense

McDaniel responded by hand-signaling an upward trajectory.

“I think our defense was kind of overlooked for a while,” he said. “I think since Week 8 up until this game, we had been number one in the league in defense stopping the run, and I think that epitomizes the whole team.”

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s unit was dominant in the Week 12 blowout of the Jets, totaling seven sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“This has been hard work and dedication each week, belief in what they’re being coached, and complete ownership of responsibilities,” added McDaniel.

In the seven games since the Buffalo Bills dropped 48 points on the Dolphins, teams have averaged under 20 points against Fangio’s defense. The Philadephia Eagles are the only team to score more than 30 points on them since Week 4.

There have been a multitude of moving pieces on the team’s defensive depth chart, with injuries to the secondary and a deep linebacker room. Pairing corners Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard has added more strength to the Miami pass defense.

However, the unfortunate injury to linebacker Jaelen Phillips will be a massive blow to the defense moving forward. It will take some adjustments out of the front seven with players such as Andrew Van Ginkel, Jerome Baker and David Long Jr. needing to step up in Phillips’ absence in order for the defensive success to continue.

