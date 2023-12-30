Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel and DC Vic Fangio praise Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ahead of Week 17 meeting

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, with the winner claiming the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The coaching staff of the Dolphins were full of praise for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the matchup.

“Outside of this game, I’m just happy for the player because what I recognize is an unbelievable talent,” Miami Head Coach Mike McDaniel said. “Even him, he’s had to define himself. He’s had people tell him what he is, and he disagrees. How can I tell? It’s not because I had a conversation with him. I see better than I hear.”

Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also did not hold back in his praise for Jackson.

“[Lamar Jackson’s] unlike anybody else,” Fangio said. “The only other player that’s been like him in the last 50 years is Michael Vick. He’s a tremendous player. Kudos to Ozzie (Newsome) and Eric (DeCosta) for picking him. Thirty-one other teams that passed him by are kicking themselves. He’s really improved over the years. Dynamic with the ball. Good passer. He makes their offense go.”

Jackson is the current favorite to win MVP after his electric two-touchdown performance against the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Day. The former unanimous MVP will likely need a solid finish for the season to secure his second MVP award, starting with the most critical game of Baltimore’s season this Sunday against Miami.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire