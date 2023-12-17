Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel comments on RB Raheem Mostert’s record-breaking day

Raheem Mostert now holds the Miami Dolphins franchise record for rushing touchdowns in a season after scoring his 17th in the 30-0 route of the New York Jets.

Mostert broke the record originally set by legendary Dolphins running back Ricky Williams back in 2002.

The former Boilermaker now has 18 rushing touchdowns on the season after scoring two in Week 15. His 20 total touchdowns also set a single-season record, passing Mark Clayton’s mark in 1984.

Mostert is also well on his way to his first 1,000-yard season on the ground.

After the game, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked about Mostert’s milestone.

“There’s been a lot of people on the team that have been told they couldn’t, and there’s certain types of people that really thrive in those type of scenarios”, said McDaniel. “Raheem was told he shouldn’t have an NFL career from his first draft day. He’s one of the strongest-willed people who I have ever been around.”

McDaniel and Mostert previously worked together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-21, and they both came over to the Dolphins a season ago.

Mostert’s career has been a compelling underdog story. He went undrafted in 2015 and didn’t start in his first game until 2020. The 31-year-old has now scored more touchdowns in 2023 than he had in his entire career prior.

McDaniel has seen first-hand the work it’s taken for Mostert to earn every snap in his NFL career.

“He got a game ball for setting a franchise record for touchdowns, and he immediately came to me and said, ‘every single player on the offense should get one,’ because he understands that for him to exhibit some of his unique traits, each and every play people have to grind,” added McDaniel.

With three meaningful games left on the schedule, Mostert is in position to add to a franchise record that could be untouchable.

