Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel comments on LB Andrew Van Ginkel’s pick-6

Miami Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel had a phenomenal, momentum-shifting interception return for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

Van Ginkel read the screen pass perfectly, intercepting Washington quarterback Sam Howell and taking it the rest of the way for the score, putting the Dolphins up 17-0.

Van Ginkel had a lot of eyes on him coming into this game considering the injury to Jaelan Phillips a week ago against the New York Jets. Van Ginkel was trusted to return to the edge where he had some success early in the season, and he finished the game with five tackles, two passes defensed and two quarterback hits in addition to his touchdown.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spoke about Van Ginkel’s pick-6, citing it as a result of preparation in practice.

“My favorite part of that play is that it’s not just showing up on Sunday,” said McDaniel. “That was stuff we saw in practice.”

Van Ginkel has been a pleasant surprise for the Miami defense in 2023, as he’s been a perfect fit for Vic Fangio’s 3-4 scheme. It’ll be an interesting offseason storyline with him as an unrestricted free agent.

