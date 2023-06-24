Dolphins had at least two players attend TE University summit

With NFL teams off until late July, players are expected to keep in shape and come prepared for training camp before preseason games start.

One event that gets held over the dead period, is the Tight End University summit that’s put on annually by former NFL tight end Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

In the Miami Dolphins Durham Smythe and Mike Gesicki had been in attendance, but this year, they had two new players among the participants – Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert.

This summit, held from June 20-22 in Nashville, Tennesseee, allows tight ends to learn some of the tips and tricks that the very best use/used during their career. This year, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the coaching staff, and there might not be anyone better to learn from.

It’s unclear if the Dolphins had any other tight ends participating, but it’s great to see Kroft and Saubert putting in that extra work to make sure they’re at their best for the 2023 season.

