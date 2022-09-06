Dolphins had a large group of free agents in for visits

The Miami Dolphins have been combing through the list of free agents with the hopes of improving their roster and practice squad for the season.

On Monday, the Dolphins had 10 players in for visits, and they ended up signing four of them to the practice squad by the end of the day, including defensive tackle Josiah Bronson, defensive end Markaviest “Big Kat” Bryant, defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and defensive back Chris Steele.

These are the six that they didn’t sign, but with the practice squad being so fluid each year, there’s a chance that Miami goes back to them at some point.

G Alex Bars

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bars was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2019. He played in 38 games over the last three seasons, starting 11 of them. The Las Vegas Raiders signed him this offseason, but he didn’t make the initial 53-man roster.

OT Caleb Benenoch

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Benenoch was a fifth-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2016 and has found a way to make a decent career for himself in the NFL. He played in 35 games, starting 22, in his first four seasons in the league, but since then, he’s bounced around between the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets.

DB Thakarius Keyes

Mandatory Credit: Julie Bennett-USA TODAY Sports

Keyes played his college ball at Tulane before being a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft of the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, he’s spent time with the Bears, Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. In his career, Keyes has played in 13 games, recording nine tackles.

OL Koda Martin

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Martin was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019 after going undrafted out of Syracuse. He missed the entirety of his rookie season and was cut before his second year. From there, he signed with the Arizona Cardinals and spent the last two seasons bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

Story continues

DB Troy Pride

(AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Pride was a fourth-round selection of the Carolina Panthers in 2020 after a collegiate career at Notre Dame. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie, starting eight of them, and recording 42 tackles and two passes defensed. However, a knee injury cost him all of his second season, and he was cut back in May after failing his physical.

OT Jason Spriggs

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Spriggs was the Green Bay Packers’ second-round pick back in 2016 out of Indiana. He spent four years with Green Bay, playing in 36 games and starting nine. Over the last two seasons and preseason this year, Spriggs has played for the Bears, Colts and Atlanta Falcons, appearing in 23 games.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire