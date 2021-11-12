Dolphins guard Robert Hunt cheated out of greatest Big Man Touchdown ever

There are times in life, no matter the situation, when the rules are stupid and clearly need to be changed. Such an example occurred with 13:11 left in Thursday night’s game between the Dolphins and the Ravens. Miami had the ball at the Baltimore six-yard line, and at the snap, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa rolled back in the pocket and threw a desperation pass to right guard Robert Hunt. The big man took the ball, rumbled downfield, and bashed his way over two Ravens defenders with an incredible flip for what looked like a touchdown.

This game is drunk. Here's the proof: pic.twitter.com/ZMXRUZBz6v — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 12, 2021

6-foot-6, 327 pounds of raw, majestic beauty. Long live Robert Hunt! #BigUglies pic.twitter.com/ou64iQwKzx — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) November 12, 2021

Yeah, if you’re a defender, you want no part of that.

Sadly, the play was called back as an illegal touch pass because Hunt didn’t report as eligible, which is an awful rule that should be retroactively abolished to give Hunt the Big Man touchdown he so richly deserved.

The Dolphins got a 29-yard field goal from Jason Sanders two plays later to widen their lead to 9-3. On Baltimore’s next drive, Miami cornerback Xavien Howard stole the ball from receiver Sammy Watkins and returned it 50 yards for the only touchdown of the game. That gave the underdog Dolphins a 15-3 lead, but who cares, when the most remarkable play of the game (and perhaps the season) didn’t even count?