Dolphins guaranteed No. 3 overall pick with Texans loss on Sunday

The Miami Dolphins exited Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season with plenty to be excited about. Between the team’s miraculous win over the Las Vegas Raiders to keep their playoff hopes alive and the team’s bright future with 2021 NFL Draft space, the Dolphins short-term and long-term prospects are enough to make your heart skip a beat.

And the Dolphins’ 2021 NFL Draft outlook just got a little better, too. The Dolphins’ first scheduled pick sat at No. 3 overall in the order thanks to the 4-11 Houston Texans, who had sneaked ahead of the Atlanta Falcons courtesy of tiebreakers on strength of schedule. And now, we know that the strength of schedule will tilt in Miami’s favor in Week 17 too — if the Tennessee Titans are able to defeat Houston to close the season.

So let it be clear: if the Houston Texans lose to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will own the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

What happens from there? There’s an endless bounty of options. But after seeing Houston seize a playoff win and push the first pick returned for OT Laremy Tunsil to No. 26 overall, the Dolphins have to be tickled at the thought of a top-3 NFL Draft choice as a part of their package for Laremy Tunsil.

There will, inevitably, be calls for the Dolphins to draft a quarterback, too. That has already begun. But the Dolphins seem to have the kind of long-term outlook that would prevent them from making such hasty decisions as pulling the rip cord on Tua Tagovailoa prematurely and introducing more young competition to the room. The Dolphins are a team rooted in player development — and the quarterback position will be no different. But with a pick that is in the strike zone of one of the top-3 quarterbacks, Miami must ask themselves if they’re in “must pick” territory at No. 3 overall or if a trade-out to build up more future picks is the way.

All of this, of course, comes after Miami plays the Buffalo Bills in Week 17 and discovers their playoff fate. But it is getting harder and harder to look the other way.