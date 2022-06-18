Dolphins grab two impact players in Draft Wire’s early 2023 mock draft

With the Miami Dolphins on break between OTAs and training camp, it’s important to look to the future.

The Miami Dolphins, due to the trade with the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, have two selections to make on the first night of the 2023 edition of the event.

Obviously, there’s a lot that needs to take place between now and then, but it would be smart to look at some of the prospects that might be of interest for the Dolphins when that time comes.

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling recently released a mock draft for 2023, and the Dolphins used their selections on LSU edge defender BJ Ojulari and Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

In 20 games, Ojulari has recorded 70 total tackles (17 for a loss), 11 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Robinson, in 19 games, has put up 1,830 yards and 15 touchdowns on 6.5 yards per attempt. He’s also added 41 receptions for 491 yards and six touchdowns in the passing game.

Here’s what Easterling wrote about the two picks:

“Jaelan Phillips has a promising future, but the Dolphins need another young, explosive edge rusher to pair him with. Ojulari racked up seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2021, and is primed for even more this year.” “When you have multiple first-rounders, you can afford a bit of a luxury pick, especially when the value is this good. Robinson looks like a top-10 overall prospect, but even the best running backs tend to slide on draft day. He would be an immediate superstar in Mike McDaniel’s offense.”

2022 will decide exactly which direction the team wants to go in this draft. If Tua Tagovailoa shows he can perform like a first-round pick with these weapons, Miami will likely keep adding more around him. If he can’t, the Dolphins may use those draft picks to acquire a quarterback, a rookie or a veteran in a trade.

List