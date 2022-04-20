Dolphins GM: Patriots were 'most aggressive' in pursuing DeVante Parker trade

Dolphins GM: Pats were 'most aggressive' in pursuing DeVante Parker trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots came into the offseason with a clear need to upgrade their talent and depth at wide receiver.

After not making any significant additions at the position during NFL free agency, the Patriots made a rare intra-division trade with their AFC East rivals the Miami Dolphins earlier this month.

The Patriots acquired DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

New England reportedly was not the only team interested in trading for Parker. The Dallas Cowboys were another team that looked at a potential deal for Parker.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier held a press conference Wednesday, and when asked about the Parker trade, he revealed that the Patriots were the "most aggressive" team in the mix for the veteran wide receiver.

"Once we made the trade for Tyreek (Hill), we received multiple phone calls," Grier told reporters. "I think most teams assumed that, we had signed Cedrick Wilson, traded for Tyreek and had (Jaylen) Waddle here, that DeVante was the guy who would be available. Multiple teams called. The Patriots were the most aggressive. A the end of the day, worked with the agent, talked to DeVante, wanted to do right by him as well. Getting that third-round pick was very important for us, and we were fine with this year or next year.”

A third-round pick is not a cheap price, but the Patriots should get a 2023 third-round compensatory pick for losing cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency last month, so it was a gamble worth taking for New England.

Parker, if healthy, could be a home run for the Patriots. He's the type of outside threat the team's offense lacked in 2021, and his ability to make contested catches at a high rate should be a great help to franchise quarterback Mac Jones.