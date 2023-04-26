Dolphins GM Chris Grier should be thinking less developmental and more instrumental in 2023 NFL Draft

When the Dolphins selected Jevon Holland in the second round of the NFL draft two years ago, they already had veterans Eric Rowe and Jason McCourty as starting safeties.

But general manager Chris Grier selected Holland because he and Miami's scouting staff projected Holland as a high-level starter capable of making a significant impact.

It did not matter that coach Brian Flores was going to make Holland methodically earn a starting spot over McCourty. It was clear to any practice observer, from Day 1, that Grier and Miami got it right.

That's the type of pick Grier really needs to make in Round 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

The Dolphins are in win-now mode and they could really use a player that will help them win now.

It's been 20 years since Miami went consecutive drafts without a first-round pick (Ricky Williams was certainly worth that sacrifice.)

And, yes, Miami can consider Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb the top 2022 and 2023 choices.

But thankfully for Miami, Grier has been quite successful on second-round hits.

Xavien Howard, Mike Gesicki, Raekwon Davis, Robert Hunt and Holland all look really good on Grier's resume. We're in wait-and-see mode on left guard Liam Eichenberg, whom Miami traded up for.

Schad Here are the Top 10 Dolphins hits and misses of Chris Grier GM regime

Why don't the Dolphins have a first-round pick?

NFL disses Tua Tagovailoa of Dolphins with social media oversight

Perhaps Grier is best off sitting at Pick 51 (Round 2) and 84 (Round 3), rather than trading up.

While it's true Miami once traded up for Howard (they moved up four picks in Round 2 in a deal with Baltimore that netted the Ravens the fourth-round pick of wide receiver Chris Moore), in general it hasn't worked out great.

Miami has also moved up in recent years for: Leonte Carroo, Jakeem Grant, Vincent Taylor, Isaac Asiata, Solomon Kindley and Curtis Weaver.

With only four total picks, it seems more likely Miami would move down in, say, the third, for an extra fourth- or fifth-rounder, than move up.

Story continues

But if Grier and Mike McDaniel or Vic Fangio and the scouting team believe there is a tight end, right tackle, left guard or running back they must absolutely have we don't rule out a small move up.

Miami can say they feel good about the running back position, having brought back Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson and more. But would that preclude them from considering Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama, Zach Charbonnet of UCLA or Devon Achane of Texas A&M?

No way.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs attempts to evade a tackle by Kansas State defensive back Drake Cheathum during the Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome, Dec. 31, 2022 in New Orleans.

This would be a Holland-type scenario, with McDaniel being asked every day how the exciting rookie is doing and when he thinks the rookie will be ready for more, meaningful reps.

Not a bad scenario.

Dolphins could bolster OL to protect Tua Tagovailoa

Miami can say they feel good about the offensive line, having belief in Austin Jackson at right tackle and continued hope for Eichenberg at left guard. But would that preclude them from considering Matthew Bergeron of Syracuse, Dawand Jones of Ohio State, Steve Avila of TCU, O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida or Cody Mauch of North Dakota State?

Absolutely not.

Miami has spent so many resources on the offensive line. But Grier can't be afraid to concede that Jackson (first-rounder) and Eichenberg (second-rounder) may not reach expectations.

And finally, tight end.

The departure of Mike Gesicki leaves a glaring hole in Miami's need to complement solid young veteran Durham Smythe, the longest-tenured Dolphins offensive player.

Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave (88) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Chance Nolan as Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones (21) defends during the first half Sept. 3, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore.

It would be surprising if Miami did not select a tight end in the second or third round and it would be surprising if that player did not play a key role right away.

Miami Dolphins likely to add tight end in 2023 NFL Draft

This draft is so, so deep at tight end that it might be an upset if one of Sam LaPorta (Iowa), Luke Musgrave (Oregon State), Tucker Kraft (South Dakota State), Darnell Washington (Georgia), Brenton Strange (Penn State) or Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan) was not a future Dolphin.

South Dakota State's Tucker Kraft runs the ball on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings.

In last year's draft, Miami chose linebacker Channing Tindall of Georgia and wide receiver Erik Ezukanma of Texas Tech in Rounds 3 and 4.

Each player figures to play a larger role as NFL sophomores.

But last year, Tindall played nine defensive snaps and Ezukanma played 10 on offense.

With the 51st overall pick, Grier and the Dolphins should be thinking about a player they project as a quality starter, capable of making an impact as needed in 2023.

Florida's NFL teams have 22 draft picks. Three podcasts break down each team's options

Listen Now! Dolphins have four 2023 NFL Draft picks, 2nd year in a row none in first round

The player Miami selects should be less developmental and more instrumental.

And it doesn't matter if it's a tight end, right tackle, left guard or running back.

Grier has a track record of success in Round 2. And it's important he duplicates that on Friday.

Joe Schad is a journalist covering the Miami Dolphins and the NFL at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jschad@pbpost.com and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @schadjoe. Sign up for Joe's free weekly Dolphins Pulse Newsletter. Help support our work by subscribing today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: NFL Draft 2023 means Miami Dolphins need to strike in Round 2 on Friday night