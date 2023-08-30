Dolphins GM Chris Grier: ‘Nothing really close’ developed with Colts for Jonathan Taylor

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier spoke to reporters Wednesday about the extent of Jonathan Taylor trade talks that were put on hold Tuesday, the two trades the Dolphins did make Tuesday, the roster cuts to form the initial 53-man roster and more.

“It was a lot of exploratory talks,” Grier said about conversations with the Colts for Taylor, adding it didn’t come to a point where offers were exchanged. “There was nothing really close.”

Grier said 95% of reports that have come out about the communication between the teams were inaccurate, but he did address a question about whether wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could ever become part of a trade for a marquee player after his name was mentioned as a desired return piece for Indianapolis.

“Jaylen Waddle would not be available to anybody,” Grier said.

As far as the two trades the Dolphins did pull off Tuesday, Miami acquired cornerback Kelvin Joseph from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene, who never developed as a reliable cornerback for the Dolphins, and received a sixth-round draft pick for offensive lineman Dan Feeney.

Grier said the Dolphins were looking for a cornerback who could present versatility to play in the nickel while also contributing on special teams. They found both those things in Joseph. The Bears were looking for an interior offensive lineman due to injuries they had on their line, according to Grier.

The Dolphins GM wished Igbinoghene the best as he gets a change of scenery.

With defensive tackle Christian Wilkins bound to play the final season on his current contract without an extension locked in, Grier spoke to why the two sides couldn’t reach an agreement.

“We made an offer that we thought was fair,” Grier said. “It has to work for both sides.”

Wilkins ended his hold-in and is now focused on playing out his fifth NFL season before contract talks are revisited. He was previously keeping himself out of team portions of practice.

Regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Grier said the Dolphins are taking the approach of seeing him play out his fourth season before looking into any long-term contract talks. Tagovailoa has previously said an extension is not currently on the table as he enters the 2023 season.

One of the surprise selections to make the Dolphins’ initial active roster was offensive lineman Kion Smith, who has been a member of Miami’s practice squad in recent seasons. Grier noted Smith’s hard work to earn the spot.

“He just puts his head down and grinds,” Grier said. “It’s a testament to him and his work ethic.”

Grier also offered some insight into coming Wednesday moves after the Dolphins reached the initial active roster Tuesday.

While cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offensive lineman Robert Jones are expected to go on short-term injured reserve to start the season, he said defensive back and special teamer Elijah Campbell won’t have to go on IR.

On cornerback Keion Crossen, who was a surprise to go on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday, Grier said he suffered a “freak injury” Tuesday. The Dolphins are taking a wait-and-see approach with tight end Eric Saubert on IR, according to Grier.

Grier also said tight end Tanner Conner will be coming back to the Dolphins after he was waived Tuesday.