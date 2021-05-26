Dolphins provide glimpse of on-field action at this week’s OTAs

The Miami Dolphins don’t have pads and they certainly have a ways to go before that kind of action is on the table — NFL league rules mandate very specifically what is and is not permissible activities for this time of year; but each of the NFL’s 32 teams is sure to push themselves up against the boundaries set by the league. The end result?

Football things are happening in South Florida, everybody.

And now, you can see a little peak at that action for yourself courtesy of the Miami Dolphins social media team. The Dolphins unleashed a quick glimpse at the action from this week at OTAs courtesy of a hype video and did well to drop in enough cameos to make your head spin. If you weren’t excited for the start of the 2021 NFL season, watch this video and then ask yourself if you’re ready once again!

Lots of looks at DeVante Parker, Jaylen Waddle and, of course, Tua Tagovailoa inside! The Dolphins’ organized team activity work continues onward and several Dolphins players, including Tagovailoa, will be available to meet with the South Florida media this afternoon.