Dolphins getting two players back from the COVID list Friday

The Miami Dolphins are getting some reinforcements back on Friday as they prepare for their Week 17 matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

During his media availability, head coach Brian Flores announced that guard Solomon Kindley and wide receiver Albert Wilson will return from the COVID list and be at their final practice of the week.

Miami is expected to have six players on the reserve/COVID list entering the weekend, including safety Brandon Jones, defensive tackle Adam Butler, wide receiver Preston Williams, defensive tackle John Jenkins, wide receiver Allen Hurns (IR), and practice squad guard Durval Queiroz Neto.

The team has until Saturday afternoon to remove players from the COVID list. If they remain on the list, they will not be able to participate in this game. They could always do what they did with Jevon Holland a couple of weeks back, and remove them from the list, and hope that they clear protocols on Sunday before kickoff.

Butler and Jones are obviously the most impactful players still on the list. If they aren’t able to go, this game becomes a lot tougher for the Dolphins.