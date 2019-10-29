Dolphins gave up just a 2022 seventh-round pick for Aqib Talib and a fifth

The Rams’ decision to trade cornerback Aqib Talib was all about finding someone to take his salary, and that “someone” was the Dolphins.

NFL Network reports that the final terms of the trade are Talib and the Rams’ 2020 fifth-round pick for the Dolphins’ 2022 seventh-round pick.

So the Rams are getting back a worse pick than they’re sending the Dolphins. This deal is actually about the Dolphins getting an extra draft pick, and the Rams getting rid of Talib’s salary.

It’s unclear why the Rams are so eager to dump salary, but one possibility could be that they’re working on a new deal for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and want to clear some cap space.

Regardless, this trade is not about Talib. It is about the Rams wanting to clear some cap space, and the Dolphins being willing to take that cap hit in exchange for a draft pick.