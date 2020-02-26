Dolphins G.M. feels good about their flexibility to make a move

With Joe Burrow seemingly settling the question of whether he’d play for the team that picks first overall yesterday, the question now becomes which team will exercise that pick.

The one thing we know for sure is that if the Dolphins want to make a move for Burrow or another quarterback, they have the resources to do so.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said he hasn’t had specific conversations with other teams about moving up, but he knows he might have to.

“We feel good,” Grier said. “History shows with the things we’ve done and the picks we’ve acquired and the money that we feel good about our standing and the flexibility to move up and down or stand pat.

“It’s a conversation that sometimes it happens before you talk and sometimes it might happen when you’re on the clock on draft day. Again, it’s weighing. You look at what’s available, how many players are at that position and available as you’re looking at your board. And then in terms of when you’re doing it in free agency it’s just working with the team and seeing what’s best for your organization.”

If the Bengals lock in on Burrow as expected, the Dolphins still might have to move up from the fifth overall pick to get Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

They have three first-round picks this year (fifth, 18th, and 26th overall), as well as two second-rounders and a pair of 2021 first-rounders, so the ability to package picks to get their quarterback is clear.