Dolphins’ full 2024 regular-season schedule revealed

adam stites
The Miami Dolphins’ campaign to not only earn a third consecutive trip to the postseason, but finally win the AFC East crown, will begin with back-to-back home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, the NFL unveiled the entire schedule for the 2024 season and it’ll see the Dolphins play the AFC South and NFC West teams, in addition to their own divisional opponents and a just a few other teams.

Miami’s 2024 slate will kickoff on Sept. 8 against the Jaguars. Here’s the Dolphins’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Jacksonville Jaguars

1 p.m.

2

Sept. 12

vs.

Buffalo Bills

8:15 p.m.

3

Sept. 22

at

Seattle Seahawks

4:05 p.m.

4

Sept. 30

vs.

Tennessee Titans

7:30 p.m.

5

Oct. 6

at

New England Patriots

1 p.m.

6

BYE

7

Oct. 20

at

Indianapolis Colts

1 p.m.

8

Oct. 27

vs.

Arizona Cardinals

1 p.m.

9

Nov. 3

at

Buffalo Bills

1 p.m.

10

Nov. 11

at

Los Angeles Rams

8:15 p.m.

11

Nov. 17

vs.

Las Vegas Raiders

1 p.m.

12

Nov. 24

vs.

New England Patriots

1 p.m.

13

Nov. 28

at

Green Bay Packers

8:20 p.m.

14

Dec. 8

vs.

New York Jets

1 p.m.

15

Dec. 15

at

Houston Texans

1 p.m.

16

Dec. 22

vs.

San Francisco 49ers

4:25 p.m.

17

Dec. 29

at

Cleveland Browns

8:20 p.m.

18

TBD

at

New York Jets

TBD

