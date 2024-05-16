Dolphins’ full 2024 regular-season schedule revealed

The Miami Dolphins’ campaign to not only earn a third consecutive trip to the postseason, but finally win the AFC East crown, will begin with back-to-back home games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, the NFL unveiled the entire schedule for the 2024 season and it’ll see the Dolphins play the AFC South and NFC West teams, in addition to their own divisional opponents and a just a few other teams.

Miami’s 2024 slate will kickoff on Sept. 8 against the Jaguars. Here’s the Dolphins’ complete 2024 schedule:

